The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' amber weather warning, predicting 10-15cm of rain could fall, potentially rising to 20cm

Severe rain is set to hit over Sunday and Monday. Picture: John Devlin

The Met Office has issued an amber and yellow warning across much of Scotland until midnight on Sunday and 6am on Monday. The places affected are the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Stirling and Perth and Kinross as heavy rain will slash across the northwest of Scotland causing potential floods and landslides.

It is warned the most severely impacted areas could endure a month's worth of rain in a day, as power cuts are possible and driving conditions are likely to be difficult. The national weather agency warn the rain could be "fast flowing or deep floodwater likely, causing danger to life", as between 10 and 15cm of rain could fall in the region this weekend, potentially rising to 20cm in some west-facing upslopes. Anyone travelling has asked to plan ahead before setting off.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: "Strong southwesterly winds will feed in a prolonged and heavy spell of rain. In some areas up to 200mm of rainfall could be recorded, but 100-150mm is more likely across the wider warning area. In addition to the usual risks associated with high rainfall, there is the potential for landslides across the south of the Highland region and Argyll."

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, the head of road policing in Scotland, asked people to "consider if your journey is really necessary during the bad weather or if it can be delayed until conditions improve".

David Scott, the flood duty manager at the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, urged people not to drive into flood water. He said: "30cm of fast-flowing water can move an average family-sized car, and just 15cm of fast-flowing water could be enough to knock you off your feet."

Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop has asked people to use common sense. She said: "Our trunk road teams will be out on the network to tackle any issues, but it's important motorists also play their part and plan their journeys before setting off.

