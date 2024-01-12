The UK is set to be hit with snow and ice as temperatures set to drop as low as -4C

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plunge below freezing. The alerts cover northern parts of Scotland from midnight on Sunday (January 14) until 11.59pm on Monday (January 15), with another warning issued for the whole of Northern Ireland on Monday.

The warning covers Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles. All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as -4C expected.

The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely. It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur. Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.

The warning comes as the UK Health Security Agency extends its yellow cold health alert until midday on Friday (January 18), covering all regions of England. Previously, five regions were under an amber alert and four under a yellow alert until midday on Friday (January 12).

Yellow alert indicates the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Cool and largely dry conditions will persist for much of the UK over the coming days, with below-freezing conditions overnight, and daytime temperatures often not getting above 5C for many. From Sunday and into the start of next week, a plunge of cold Arctic air will move in from the north, dropping temperatures further and increasing the risk of wintry showers, especially for those in coastal areas in the north. As we move through next week, cold conditions are likely to persist, with an increasing chance of significant snow and ice for some, though details are still being determined."

UK 5-day weather forecast

Friday (January 12)

An often cloudy day but mostly dry, with occasional sunny intervals and the odd spot of drizzle possible over the hills. Still feeling rather chilly for most with generally light winds. Some rain arriving later in northern Scotland. Patchy rain slowly edging south across Scotland. Mostly dry elsewhere and rather cloudy. Some cloud breaks, where patchy fog and frost is likely to form.

Saturday (January 13)

Another rather cloudy day with some sunny spells developing. Patchy rain moving south on Saturday, but becoming lighter. Winds turning northerly and freshening, feeling colder in the north.