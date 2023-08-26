A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for some parts of England this weekend - check if your area is affected.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for some parts of England on Saturday (August 26), which will potentially cause disruption to music festivals that are taking place over the weekend.

The weather warning , which is in place for the north east from 11am to 8pm, covers Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees, and Sunderland.

Other parts of the UK including the East Midlands and Yorkshire will also be impacted as forecasters predict the possibility of localised flooding and disruption through the torrential downpours on Saturday afternoon.

However, the wet spell may be over in time for the Bank Holiday Monday, said the forecasters, as the weather is predicted to become more settled on Sunday (August 27).

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said : “While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

“Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.

“Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.”

“Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see a band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places. There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.”

Various music festivals are currently taking place in the UK, including Reading Festival, Leeds Festival and Creamfields Festival.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Saturday (August 26)

Scattered showers already in the west, soon becoming more widespread and turning occasionally heavy with a possibility of thunder. Breezy in the west. Rather cool for late August, but feeling warm in any sunshine.

Overnight, showers are becoming increasingly confined to the north and west. Elsewhere most places become dry with some patchy mist and fog in the southeast. Thicker cloud arriving across Northern Ireland later.

Sunday (August 27)

Sunny spells and showers developing across central and eastern areas. Elsewhere after a bright start, thicker clouds with outbreaks of rain will slowly edge in from the west.

Outlook for Monday (August 28) to Wednesday (August 29):