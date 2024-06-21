UK weather: Met Office confirms that country will sizzle in heatwave next week - but will it be a scorchio weekend?
After a miserable start to the month for many, the mercury has crept up in recent days to temperatures much more fitting of late June. A heatwave looks likely to be on its way next week - but will this spell of increasingly good weather continue this weekend before the country goes scorchio?
According to the Met Office, it may actually be a little more unsettled on Friday and Saturday. However, summery conditions are likely to return from Sunday onwards.
Neil Armstrong, a Met Office chief forecaster, said: “After a brief, less settled, interlude on Friday and Saturday, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into next week. For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20Cs by the middle of next week.
“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.
“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the finest conditions and highest temperatures so far this year.”
Temperatures will sit around 16ºC in the north to 22ºC in the south at its peak on Saturday, before jumping to between 20ºC and 24ºC on Monday. It comes as a north African heatwave is expected to move in across the country.
Netweather forecaster Ian Simpson previously told the Express: "There is some chance of some of that North African and southern European heat making its way to the British Isles towards the end of June, depending on whether the ridges of high pressure from the Azores align in such a way that we pull in hot air masses from the south and south-east, but this is not a certainty."
