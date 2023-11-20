The Met Office has released its latest weather forecast amid reports of snowfall as temperatures are set to dip further.

Some parts of the UK may experience the first snowfall of the season soon, with temperatures expected to dip further due to a cold spell. According to the Met Office's most recent forecast, colder air will continue to move south, perhaps reaching all regions of the UK by the end of the weekend and bringing wintry showers to the north and east.

The Met Office has previously acknowledged the possibility of "showers with a wintry flavour," but has suggested that these will be confined to "higher ground" and Scotland. This time, the Met Office said, wintry showers are possible in the east, with colder, drier and brighter conditions with blustery wintry showers, but it has ruled out the possibility of ‘widespread snow’.

The long-range forecast between Saturday, November 25 and Monday, December 4, says: “An east-west split in weather conditions is most likely. The west will have more chances of seeing milder conditions; cloud, with patchy rain and drizzle, while further east, colder, drier and brighter conditions with blustery wintry showers will likely persist. It is uncertain how prolonged this cold spell will be, but likely that through this period, milder, more unsettled conditions from the west will gradually replace the colder air.”

However, the Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Helen Caughey said lower temperatures do not necessarily mean widespread snow. She said: “Already there is a lot of media speculation about the prospects for snow later this week and for a white Christmas. Whilst it is too early to give any indications for Christmas, some colder weather is likely for the end of the week, and into the weekend.

“There is a reasonably strong signal for lower temperatures across the UK by the weekend. But that isn’t guaranteed, and those lower temperatures don’t mean widespread snow. There is a 70 percent chance that areas as far south as southern England could experience overnight frosts and a general reduction in temperature.

“However, there is still a 30 percent chance that the colder conditions won’t get that far south. Any falling snow is likely to be confined to the far northeast, and hills and mountains of Scotland.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Monday (November 20)

Remaining rather cloudy with further outbreaks of mostly light rain and drizzle through the evening and overnight. However, clearer skies will move in across Scotland and Northern Ireland during the early hours, allowing a patchy frost to form here.

Tuesday (November 21)

A bright day across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with spells of sunshine. Cloudier for England and Wales, with scattered showers, especially in the east. Near average temperatures and light winds.

Outlook for Wednesday (November 22) to Friday (November 23)