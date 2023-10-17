Storm Babet is fast approaching the UK and satellite imagery has caught it arriving in Portugal before the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Satellite imagery has caught the first glimpse of Storm Babet, which is set to arrive in the UK imminently. A view from space saw the storm as it passed through Portugal on Monday, October 16.

Forecasters now predict it will turn northwards towards the UK. Storm Babet is predicted to bring bands of heavy rain and strong winds from midweek, with the Met Office issuing warnings to a number of areas in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image was caught by Nasa’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS). The satellite imagery is available within three hours of observation - essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now".

The weather warnings come during a turbulent time in the UK weather-wise, with many resisting the urge to turn their heating on, and some doing so with a grimace after the temperature has plummeted in recent days.

A yellow weather warning will come into effect in large areas of the UK from Wednesday (October 18). It covers southern Scotland, down to Newcastle, into Yorkshire and reaching Ipswich as well as half of Northern Ireland, including Belfast.

The weather warning will also last for four days, ending on Saturday. The Met Office says: “Storm Babet will bring a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.”

They also say what you can expect: