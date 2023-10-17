UK weather: Satellite imagery shows Storm Babet on its way as Met Office issues weather warnings
Storm Babet is fast approaching the UK and satellite imagery has caught it arriving in Portugal before the UK
Satellite imagery has caught the first glimpse of Storm Babet, which is set to arrive in the UK imminently. A view from space saw the storm as it passed through Portugal on Monday, October 16.
Forecasters now predict it will turn northwards towards the UK. Storm Babet is predicted to bring bands of heavy rain and strong winds from midweek, with the Met Office issuing warnings to a number of areas in the UK.
The image was caught by Nasa’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS). The satellite imagery is available within three hours of observation - essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now".
The weather warnings come during a turbulent time in the UK weather-wise, with many resisting the urge to turn their heating on, and some doing so with a grimace after the temperature has plummeted in recent days.
A yellow weather warning will come into effect in large areas of the UK from Wednesday (October 18). It covers southern Scotland, down to Newcastle, into Yorkshire and reaching Ipswich as well as half of Northern Ireland, including Belfast.
The weather warning will also last for four days, ending on Saturday. The Met Office says: “Storm Babet will bring a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.”
They also say what you can expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses