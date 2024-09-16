UK weather: highs of 24C forecast as September heatwave looks set to hit country after cold snap
Temperatures could swell to highs of 24ºC this week, with the warmers and milder temperatures following a period of chilly conditions. Last week saw an arctic blast blow across the UK, with the mercury dropping to 0ºC overnight in some areas.
There was a yellow weather warning for fog this morning across areas of north-west England, but after this clears, conditions are expected to get much milder with “plenty of sunshine”, according to the Met Office. The weather service has said in its forecast for Tuesday (September 17) through to Friday (September 20): “A fine start with fog restricted to Northern Ireland and northeast England. Cloudier in the northwest with some drizzle. Sunny elsewhere and feeling warm. Largely fine through much of the week, though an easterly breeze developing which may introduce patchy cloud.”
Dean Hall, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The signals are that high pressure may stay in charge of our weather for some time yet, so we will wait to see how things pan out as we get towards the end of the week.
“Summer as a whole has been a bit on the coolish side for some, temperatures have not been great over the past few days, so this will be a welcome relief. If you like the warmth and the sunshine then it will certainly feel a bit warmer compared to what we’ve had recently – it will make a change from the rather changeable (weather), certainly it’s been wetter at times in places, so certainly a bit of respite from the unsettled conditions going forwards.”
While London is expected to reach highs of 24ºC, elsewhere temperatures will average around 18ºC to 19ºC.
