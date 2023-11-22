The Met Office has said snow showers are likely in some parts of the UK - this is when it will happen.

A cold change is on its way to the UK with some areas expecting wintry showers including sleet and snow, as Arctic air moves across the country, resulting in temperatures in the single digits.

The Met Office said Scotland and some parts of northern England, particularly the northeast, will likely see heavy showers and gales on Thursday (November 23), while the remainder of the country and Wales will remain dry. The weather is forecast to turn substantially colder on Friday (November 24), with temperatures expected to plunge, hitting below freezing in some areas.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "By the end of the week we are going to see cold winds arrive from the north. It's going to feel colder this week and there will be some snow showers over, mainly, hills of northern Scotland.

"But elsewhere, with high pressure in place, it is going to be mostly dry on Friday and into the start of the weekend." Meanwhile on Friday, it will start off ‘chiller’ as the wind arrives, bringing showers to northern Scotland and parts of North Wales.

He said: "Although those showers will be falling as sleet and snow over the hills of northern Scotland, perhaps to lower levels in the far north, for the vast majority despite the chill in the air, it's dry, it's a bright day," he said.

Although the colder weather may bring the possibility of snow elsewhere, the Met Office says it is still unlikely, saying lower temperatures do not necessarily mean widespread snow.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Helen Caughey said: “Already there is a lot of media speculation about the prospects for snow later this week and for a white Christmas. Whilst it is too early to give any indications for Christmas, some colder weather is likely for the end of the week, and into the weekend.

“There is a reasonably strong signal for lower temperatures across the UK by the weekend. But that isn’t guaranteed, and those lower temperatures don’t mean widespread snow. There is a 70 percent chance that areas as far south as southern England could experience overnight frosts and a general reduction in temperature.

The Met Office says there will be some snow showers over, mainly, hills of northern Scotland.

“However, there is still a 30 percent chance that the colder conditions won’t get that far south. Any falling snow is likely to be confined to the far northeast, and hills and mountains of Scotland.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday (November 22)

Mostly cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting northern areas, particularly the west of Scotland. Elsewhere some sunshine, although clouds increasing from the west bringing patchy drizzle. Mild in the north, temperatures close to average further south.

Overnight rather cloudy with further outbreaks of drizzle in places. A band of more organised rain sinking slowly south across Scotland. Windy in the north with gales across the Northern Isles.

Thursday (November 23)

A weakening band of rain will move south during Thursday. Turning brighter but colder from the north thereafter with wintry showers in the northeast. Strong winds in the north.

Outlook for Friday (November 24) to Sunday (November 26)