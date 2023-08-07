Here’s when we could see some brighter weather this week as temperatures up to 27C are forecast

As Storm Antoni wrecked havoc across the UK this weekend with rain and strong winds, you might be wondering when the bad weather will come to a halt.

If you’re hoping that’s the worst of the weather out of the way for a while, the Met Office forecast offers a glimmer of hope as the forecaster predicts temperatures will rise to the mid or high twenties on Wednesday (August 9) and Thursday (August 10).

From Thursday central and eastern parts of the country could see warm weather, sunshine and no rain with temperatures reaching up to 27 degrees. The Met Office states that temperatures will be warmer than average until August 19.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain are also forecast for the next few days and conditions are set to become cooler by the weekend.

The warmer weather comes after travel disruptions and flood warnings were issued by the Met Office over the weekend as gusts of wind up to 60mph ripped across the country on Saturday (August 5). Parts of the UK including Yorkshire, the South West and Northern Ireland were battered by the storm, with some houses having to be evacuated, and some events cancelled due to the weather.

We have rounded-up the weather for the next week.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 27C over the next few days as Storm Antoni eases. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Met Office Forecast - when will it stop raining?

Today (August 7)

The Met Office predicts a day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. Showers will be focused more towards the north of the UK with one or two heavy across the far north and west. Many southern areas will be dry and “pleasant in the sunshine”.

Tonight

Showers will spread across the north, mostly fading but lingering across northern Scotland. It will turn increasingly cloudy from the south and west with outbreaks light rain arriving across Wales and western England overnight.

Outlook for Tuesday to Friday

Cloudy is forecast for Tuesday (August 8) across England and Wales with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards during the day. It is expected to turn drier from the west later in the day with sunny spells elsewhere.

The weather is expected to be drier and brighter on Wednesday (August 9) and Thursday (August 10), with a few showers forecast. Temperatures are set to rise and reach the mid to high twetnies briefly before it turns cooler on Friday (August 11) with cloud and rain returning.

According to the Met Office, a “mix of conditions is likely” for many during the beginning of this period. The forecaster said a band of cloud will move eastwards bringing outbreaks of rain but it will be mostly dry and bright on either side of the band of cloud, with some showers possibly developing in the west.