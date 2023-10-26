Only days after Storm Babet flooded towns in Scotland, the Met Office has issued new yellow warnings for rain in the region

Scotland is set for another wash out this week, only days after Storm Babet flooded towns in the east and north-east regions.

The Met Office has issued new yellow warnings for rain in areas across the same regions that were hit worst by Storm Babet's heavy rain and strong winds. The danergous storm conditions killed seven people across the UK, including three north of the border. They were Wendy Taylor, 57, who was swpet into the Water of Lee in Glen Esk, John Gillan, 56, who was killed after his van was hit by a falling tree in the storm near Forfar, and Peter Pelling, 61, whose body was recovered after reported that he was trapped in his vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

The Angus region of Scotland was one of the worst hit areas in the country, with Brechin in particular suffering badly from the floods. Residents of the town were told to evacuate the town before the storm hit, while rivers severely burst their banks.

The new Met Office warning will be little respite for the washed out towns. The Met Office said on Wednesday: “An area of low pressure becomes firmly in charge over the next few days to bring plenty of showers and further rainfall, especially to parts of eastern Scotland.”

Where are the yellow rain warnings in place?

The yellow rain warnings which have been issued by the Met Office covers the north-east and eastern parts of Scotland. This includes Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross. The warnings are in place from 12pm on Thursday 26 October until 12pm on Saturday 28 October.

Although a yellow weather warning does not forecast the amount of rain seen during Storm Babet, there are warnings that those areas already impacted by flooding could see dangerous conditions. Network Rail Scotland warned: “More extremely heavy rain is on the way. It won’t be to the levels from Storm Babet, but it will affect the same areas, already with saturated ground. It will bring a risk of flooding.”

