After an unsettled bank holiday weekend for many, sunshine may actually finally be on its way.

Large parts of the country were hit with thunderstorms and rainy conditions over the bank holiday and while it was mild in some areas, the Met Office has said that that it will feel “increasingly warm” as the week continues. Temperatures may reach as high as 25ºC. The forecast from the meteorological service for Thursday (May 9) until Saturday (May 11) states: “Largely fine and dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunshine. Outbreaks of rain affecting the north and northwest at times. Feeling increasingly warm.”

It is set to remain dry and sunny into the weekend, with the forecast saying: “The coming weekend will probably remain fine for many, with some spells of sunshine for most and it will continue to feel warm, especially in parts of the south and east where temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-20's.”

A Met Office spokesperson added: “High pressure will slowly build in this week, helping to settle the weather down for much of the UK, with most parts seeing some sunny spells. Very locally by the end of the week we could see temperatures approach 24 or 25ºC.”

However, the sunnier weather may fade from next week, with the Met Office forecasting “more changeable” conditions across the country and even heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to return to parts of the country.