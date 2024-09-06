This could be the last warm weather spell before the cool autumn air sets in, as forecasts suggest temperatures could reach as high as 27C in parts of Scotland.

While the south of the UK braces for heavy rain over the coming days, the west and northwest of Scotland are expected to bask in unseasonably warm conditions, extending to parts of Northern Ireland, central, and western England and Wales by Friday.

There is a clear divide in the UK's weather, explained the Met Office, with unsettled and rainy conditions in the south contrasting with drier, warmer weather in the north. Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Repeated areas of rain are likely to affect southern Britain over the next few days, generating some localised impacts into the weekend.”

Meanwhile, high pressure will bring warmer and sunnier conditions to the north. Kelly added: “It’s a different story to the north of the UK though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland.”

In contrast, eastern areas of the UK are expected to be cooler and cloudier due to winds off the North Sea. Yellow weather warnings in place until Friday evening for the southwest, where persistent rain, thunderstorms, and up to 100mm of rainfall could affect some areas.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Brent Walker also highlighted that western Scotland could see temperatures of 26C or even 27C on Friday due to the foehn effect, which causes warm and dry air on the lee side of high ground. He said: “Areas in western Scotland could see maximum temperatures of 26C on Friday. If the wind were to shift a little, 27C could even be on the cards for some places.”

However, the outlook for the weekend suggests more unsettled weather, with heavy showers and thunderstorms returning on Sunday before cooler air moves in early next week, marking the start of autumn.

As the weekend progresses, unsettled conditions will dominate, with heavy showers and thunderstorms returning on Sunday. By Monday (September 9), brighter spells will emerge, but cooler, fresher air will begin to sweep in from the northwest on Tuesday, signalling the arrival of more typical autumn weather.

From mid-September, temperatures will drop significantly, with cool north or northwest winds bringing plenty of sunshine but also frequent showers, particularly across northern areas.

By the second half of September, forecasters expect a slight recovery in temperatures, especially in the north, with more settled conditions overall. However, any unsettled spells are likely to persist further south, indicating that the transition to cooler autumn conditions is well underway.