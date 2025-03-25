Brits can look forward to warm sunny spells on Wednesday, despite a band of rain forecast to sweep in later this week, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

And as we head into April, more settled and dry conditions are expected to take hold across much of the UK. “Dry for many with plenty of warm sunny spells, once any morning fog clears,” the Met Office said of Wednesday’s forecast.

While most areas will enjoy a bright and dry day, cloud and outbreaks of rain are expected to move into northwest Scotland and Northern Ireland by the afternoon. Conditions tonight will remain dry for many, following the clearance of earlier drizzle in the southeast.

“Cloud and drizzle will gradually clear the southeast this evening, followed by a dry night with largely clear skies and a patchy frost,” the Met Office added. “Areas of mist, fog and low cloud developing, mainly across central and eastern England.”

From Thursday through Saturday, a shift to more unsettled weather is expected, with a band of rain moving across the country and cooler, showery conditions following behind.

“A band of rain will gradually move across the UK through Thursday and Friday, with cooler weather and scattered showers following. Further rain possible in the west on Saturday.”

However, the long-range forecast points to a brighter outlook as April begins. High pressure is expected to build, bringing drier and more settled weather across much of the country.

“The end of March will likely see a transition from unsettled conditions to predominantly dry weather… Into the first week of April, settled weather is expected to cover much of the UK,” the Met Office said. “Most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.”

While occasional periods of rain may still affect southern areas, temperatures are expected to be close to average overall, with some chilly nights possible.