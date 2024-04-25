UK weather: why have temperatures dipped across the country - and when will it finally get warmer?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Late April has brought an unwelcome dip in temperatures for many in the UK.
Hope was high that spring had finally sprung when temperatures rose earlier this month, to almost 22C in some areas,, but cold northerly winds have led to the mercury dropping once again. Some areas of the country have felt the chill, with temperature remaining in the single figures and hitting no higher than 13C.
Last weekend saw a band if high pressure move towards the UK, bringing with it some milder conditions and drier weather. However, the position of this moving west leading to the northly winds move in across central and eastern areas, although it has largely remained dry and sunny despite the drop in temperature.
However, there is hope on the horizon moving into the end of the month and the start of May. According to BBC Weather, the cold northerly wind drop from Saturday (April 27), bringing with it milder temperatures of between 12C and 16C
It is likely to feel notably warmer in eastern areas of England and Scotland, which were impacted by the winds. Despite the rise in temperatures, the break will also bring a possibility of heavier rain in some areas.
The Met Office forecast for Monday, April 29 to May 8 says: “The weekend's rain probably clearing east and northeast to leave a drier day on Monday, although the chance of showers and even thunderstorms remains.
“Cloudier, wetter weather is likely to quickly arrive into the west, and slide east across southern areas early next week, such that the majority of the week will be characterised by wetter weather in southern UK, drier weather in northern, especially northwestern UK, and a chance of rain or even thundery showers for a time in the east. Temperatures likely to trend upwards, with the chance of a warm to very warm spell in some southern and eastern parts, before conditions probably turn drier, cooler and more settled from the west towards the end of the period.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.