Late April has brought an unwelcome dip in temperatures for many in the UK.

Hope was high that spring had finally sprung when temperatures rose earlier this month, to almost 22C in some areas,, but cold northerly winds have led to the mercury dropping once again. Some areas of the country have felt the chill, with temperature remaining in the single figures and hitting no higher than 13C.

Last weekend saw a band if high pressure move towards the UK, bringing with it some milder conditions and drier weather. However, the position of this moving west leading to the northly winds move in across central and eastern areas, although it has largely remained dry and sunny despite the drop in temperature.

However, there is hope on the horizon moving into the end of the month and the start of May. According to BBC Weather, the cold northerly wind drop from Saturday (April 27), bringing with it milder temperatures of between 12C and 16C

It is likely to feel notably warmer in eastern areas of England and Scotland, which were impacted by the winds. Despite the rise in temperatures, the break will also bring a possibility of heavier rain in some areas.

The Met Office forecast for Monday, April 29 to May 8 says: “The weekend's rain probably clearing east and northeast to leave a drier day on Monday, although the chance of showers and even thunderstorms remains.

