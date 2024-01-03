A yellow level cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England for four days

A yellow level cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England as temperatures are set to dip to single digits starting this weekend. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the alert comes into effect from 9am on Saturday (January 6) to 12pm on Tuesday (January 9), following a Met Office warning that temperatures will be below average.

The national forecasters said: "The rain or showers will then ease with many regions becoming fine and dry over the weekend as high pressure looks likely to become established either over the UK or just to the north of the country, marking a change in weather with a move to a colder, drier and settled period for most. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the country.

"Frost is likely overnight and, given the ground moisture, calm conditions, and long nights, there is also a risk of fog. Temperatures (are) likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than of late. Ice is likely to be an issue given the very wet ground in most areas."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Weather-Health Alert system is aimed at health and social care professionals and anyone with a role in reducing health impacts caused by extended periods of hot or cold weather. For individuals receiving the service, it also provides situational awareness if health and well-being is at risk, allowing precautions to be taken.

The Cold-Health Alert service has four colour states alert like the Heat-Health Alert - with yellow being level 2 and red being the highest at level 4. The Met Office said the cold alert comes following a two-day yellow weather warning for rain issued for the southern region of England which is in place from noon on Thursday (January 4) until the early hours of Friday morning.

