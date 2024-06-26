Warm and rainy spells across the UK today, Wednesday, June 26th
London, with a high of 30 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain in some areas, while others enjoy sunny skies. This mixed weather pattern affects cities like Bristol and London, where rain is present, contrasting with the clear conditions in Brighton and Portsmouth.
Birmingham, reaching a high of 26 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region generally sees patchy rain, affecting cities like Nottingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. Despite the rain, temperatures remain mild across the area.
Manchester, with a high of 26 degrees, is the warmest in the North and Northwest of England today. The region is predominantly cloudy with patchy rain, affecting cities like Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool. Despite the rain, the temperatures are relatively warm.
Edinburgh and Glasgow, both peaking at 18 degrees, share the highest temperatures in Scotland today. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, which is consistent across cities including Aberdeen. The cool and damp weather is typical for the area at this time.
Dublin, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The region sees patchy rain, affecting both Dublin and Belfast. Despite the precipitation, temperatures remain mild, offering a typical Irish weather day.
Cardiff, reaching a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, which is prevalent across the area. Despite the wet conditions, the temperatures are relatively mild, typical of the Welsh climate.
