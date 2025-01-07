Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows caravans submerged in floodwater at a holiday park, as a ‘danger to life’ warning is issued - along with warnings for 133 areas where flooding is expected.

A ‘danger to life’ flood warning has been issued for one area in the UK, with flooding ‘expected’ in another 133 areas.

Drone footage shows the extensive flooding at Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.

The ‘danger to life’ flood warning is in place for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar.

Flooding at Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

The warning reads: “This Severe Warning has been issued because large scale evacuation is required. River levels are rising at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt. Consequently, flooding of properties is expected to continue. Areas most at risk are Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar.

“Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 08/01/25.

We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please follow advice from emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.”

The 133 areas where flooding is ‘expected’ are:

Barlings Eau in Langworth

Bielby Beck at Bielby

Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay

Curry Moor and Hay Moor

Fittleworth on the Western River Rother

Highfield Drain and Finchetts Gutter at Abbot's Mead, Chester

Holderness Drain and Leven Drain in Leven village

Holderness Drain at Routh and Meaux

Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody Carr

Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain

Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries

Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from South Witham to Marston

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow

Isolated properties near the River Lymn and Steeping

Little Venice Country Park and Marina

Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area

Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites

Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice

Patrington Haven on Winestead Drain

Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas

Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme

Pulborough on the River Arun

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Anker at Amington, Tamworth

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone

River Anker at Polesworth

River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington

River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington

River Avon at Evesham

River Avon at Harvington and Offenham

River Avon at Stratford upon Avon

River Avon at Twyning

River Avon at Warwick

River Avon at Weston on Avon and Welford on Avon

River Avon at Wyre Piddle

River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft

River Blythe at Blyth End

River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

River Don at Fishlake

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm

River Dove at Marston on DoveU

River Glen at Greatford

River Glen at Kates Bridge

River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall

River Medway between Yalding and Maidstone

River Medway, River Teise and River Beult at Yalding

River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby

River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Bushley

River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge

River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End

River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Hanley Castle, Rectory Road in Upton upon Severn and Saxons Lode

River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Hawford Wood and Bevere

River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

River Severn at Tewkesbury

River Severn in North Worcester

River Severn in South Worcester

River Soar at Barrow upon Soar

River Soar at Braunstone

River Soar at Cossington Village

River Soar at Cotes and Loughborough Moors

River Soar at Moor Lane in Normanton on Soar and Hathern Sports Ground

River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills

River Soar at Quorn

River Soar at Ratcliffe on Soar

River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge

River Soar at Zouch Island

Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine

Rivers Wreake and Soar for riverside properties near Syston and Birstall

River Tame and Bourne Brook at Fazeley

River Tame at Comberford

River Tame at Croxall

River Tame at Elford

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve

River Trent at Barrow upon Trent

River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage

River Trent at Castle Donington around Kings Mill

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge

River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane

River Trent at Fiskerton Mill including Rolleston Fields, Gorse and Nurseries

River Trent at Girton

River Trent at Great Haywood Little Haywood and Colwich

River Trent at Hill Ridware, Pipe Ridware and Mavesyn Ridware

River Trent at Holme Pierrepont for the National Watersports Centre

River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive

River Trent at Newark for riverside properties

River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge

River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas

River Trent at Rugeley

River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock

River Trent at Swarkestone

River Trent at Willington around Repton Road

River Weaver at Acton Bridge and Weaverham

River Weaver at Northwich Marina

River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge

River Welland in Market Deeping

River Wey at Elstead and Eashing

River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston

River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham

River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

River Witham in Marston and Hougham

River Wreake at Asfordby

River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake

River Wreake at Melton Mowbray

River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe

River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye

Westlands Drain at Hedon

Wider area at risk around Croft

Wider area at risk around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints

Wood Brook and River Soar at Loughborough to the north of Derby Road

There are also 221 areas where flooding is "possible".