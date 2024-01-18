A dramatic change in temperature could come soon after snow and ice hit the country

The past week has been a bitterly cold and frosty one for millions of Brits as an Arctic blast moved across the country.

Snow and ice are plaguing the roads and pavements of the UK, with sub-zero temperatures and chill winds. Temperatures dropped as low as -13.6C in the Scottish Highlands overnight.

But could there be a break from the cold weather on the horizon? According to a Met Office expert, a dramatic change in temperature could be on its way, possibly reaching double figures in only a few days.

Speaking to The Mirror, Senior Met Office spokesperson Nicky Maxey revealed that some could be warmer than Spain, possibly reaching even 15C. She said: "By Monday (January 22) we could be looking at temperatures in double figures, somewhere like London could be 13, 14, 15C. Glasgow 8-10C. Quite a change in the feel of the weather. It’s going to be more wet and windy though. We get rid of the cold and get back to wet and windy."

While temperatures are set to increase over the weekend, it doesn't quite mean that some January sunshine is on its way. Stormy conditions are expected over the weekend and into next week, with yellow warning for wind and rain on Sunday and Monday for the majority of the country excluding the south-east of England.

The latest Met Office forecast for Saturday January 20 to Monday January 22 reads: "Turning mild, wet and windy through the weekend and into next week. Gales or severe gales likely on Sunday, especially in the northwest. Locally heavy outbreaks of rain at times."

