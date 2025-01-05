Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage shows a layer of snow in Anfield, as Liverpool issue an update on their match against Manchester United.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows snow-coated roads in Anfield, as Liverpool give an update on their match against Manchester United later today (January 5).

The Premier League game is due to kick off at 4.30pm.

Liverpool FC have confirmed that the fixture will go ahead.

Snow coats roads in Anfield ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United match. | Courtney Neary

In a statement, Liverpool FC said: “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions. We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool City Council said: “Today’s match between LFC and MUFC has been given approval by the city’s Ground Safety Advisory Group. Given the snowy conditions fans are asked to drive and walk carefully to Anfield stadium. Enjoy the game!”