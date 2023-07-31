Rain is still lingering around the UK, as there has been an autumnal feeling in the air.

According to Met Office data, the UK's weather is influenced by the jet stream positioned near the UK. The change in rainfall also depends on location. For example, Scotland has experienced the greatest increase in rainfall in recent years, while most southern and eastern areas of England have experienced the least change.

Rainfall is still expected across the UK, according to MetoRader as the weather remains unsettled.

There is a mix of sun, clouds, rain and lighting, with showers passing over the east of England. Clear spells are slowly developing across southern parts of the UK, but the rain is continuing to head north.

The satellite image shows rain sitting in the UK, with heavy showers expected in the North.

A satellite image shows the UK will still see plenty of rain over the next seven days, with heavier showers passing over the north and the west of Wales.

Unsettled weather is predicted to continue into next week, with the risk of more prolonged outbreaks of rain across the weekend.

Winds will be light to moderate, but strong at times on windward coasts, with temperatures generally rather cool and below the seasonal average by day. There will be some drier and brighter interludes and temperatures are likely to continue to be mostly below average.

Satellite image also shows the possibility of lightening across the southern regions of the UK from Wednesday to Friday, with a low risk of storms occurring.

The temperatures are rising, with it expected to be in the mid-teens to mid 20's across the week - depending on location. The south will see a rise in temperature on Wednesday evening, with it dropping again before the day is out.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale, said: “On Wednesday there is a chance of impacts both from rainfall and strong winds. Persistent rain feeding into the eastern part of northern England in particular, sees the risk of some surface water flooding. There is also the potential for some heavy and thundery showers, which could be slow-moving in places with a risk of hail, across central and southern areas. The stronger winds however are more limited to the south coast.