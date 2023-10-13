After the mini heatwave of last weekend, the Met Office has said that the temperatures could drop significantly this coming weekend as a cold snap comes our way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After much of the country basked in the sunshine of last weekend, which saw temperatures higher than 20C in south-east England, however this weekend could be a rude awakening for many.

According to the Met Office, the UK could be in for a cold snap as a reported Arctic blast remains set to drop temperatures significantly over the weekend. However, not before "incredibly mild" temperatures are heralded in by heavy downpours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of England and Wales are set to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds up until 8pm on Friday evening (13 October), with a yellow weather warning in place for southern England until the same time. The Met Office advice with the yellow warning said: "Heavy rain may cause some disruption to travel during Friday." It added that journey times could be longer due to spray and flooded roads and that bus and train service could be affected by the weather.

Blustery showers are expected across Scotland. Drivers across the UK have been warned to take care on the roads as water build-up is expected in some areas.

Temperatures under the storm cloud will remain in the high teens. But all is set to change on Saturday (14 October). A huge drop in temperature will be coming in as bitter Arctic winds sweep across the country.

The cold winds will drop the temperatures by 10C compared to last weekend when temperature in the late teens and above were enjoyed by many. Highs of 14C are forecast in southern areas of England.