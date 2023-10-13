Weather update: Met Office says Arctic blast set to trigger cold snap across the UK with wet weekend start
After the mini heatwave of last weekend, the Met Office has said that the temperatures could drop significantly this coming weekend as a cold snap comes our way
After much of the country basked in the sunshine of last weekend, which saw temperatures higher than 20C in south-east England, however this weekend could be a rude awakening for many.
According to the Met Office, the UK could be in for a cold snap as a reported Arctic blast remains set to drop temperatures significantly over the weekend. However, not before "incredibly mild" temperatures are heralded in by heavy downpours.
Most of England and Wales are set to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds up until 8pm on Friday evening (13 October), with a yellow weather warning in place for southern England until the same time. The Met Office advice with the yellow warning said: "Heavy rain may cause some disruption to travel during Friday." It added that journey times could be longer due to spray and flooded roads and that bus and train service could be affected by the weather.
Blustery showers are expected across Scotland. Drivers across the UK have been warned to take care on the roads as water build-up is expected in some areas.
Temperatures under the storm cloud will remain in the high teens. But all is set to change on Saturday (14 October). A huge drop in temperature will be coming in as bitter Arctic winds sweep across the country.
The cold winds will drop the temperatures by 10C compared to last weekend when temperature in the late teens and above were enjoyed by many. Highs of 14C are forecast in southern areas of England.
Scotland could see the worst of the cold temperatures. The Met Office said that strong gusts of 60mph could see parts of the country plunged into low single figure temperatures.