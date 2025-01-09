Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wintry weather is going nowhere as various warnings blanket the UK today.

The south of England from Oxford down, and some of south Wales, has an ice warning until 10.30am after yesterday’s rain and snow, which has frozen in many areas. Cornwall has a snow and ice warning (until 11am), and west Wales, stretching into north west England including Liverpool and up to Manchester also has a snow and ice warning until 11am. Northern Ireland has snow and ice and fog (until 9am) warnings, while the Scottish Highlands also see a snow and ice alert (until midnight).

The warnings come as Britons have been told to expect temperatures as low as -16C.

Significant travel disruption was caused by the snow in Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday, with some roads closed and motorists stationary for “long periods of time”, a joint statement from Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon County Council Highways said.

Snow on the A27 in West Sussex

Snow ploughs became stuck in queues of traffic caused by “minor incidents”, the statement added. Ploughs have been fitted to gritters which were working into Thursday morning to clear routes in the area, police and highways officials said.

Overnight on Wednesday, temperatures fell to as low as -12C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland, while the mercury dropped below zero across much of England and Wales.

Minimum temperatures of -16C could be reached on Thursday night, the Met Office said.

Travel disruption to road and rail services are likely on Thursday in the warning areas, as well as the potential for accidents in icy places, the forecaster said. As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

“Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow,” said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson. “Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended.”

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, told the PA news agency it will be “bitterly cold” on Thursday night.

He said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in rural Scotland and rural northern England where there is lying snow, cloudless skies and very cold airflow.

A temperature of -14C would equal the lowest seen in this month last year, recorded in Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands on January 17 2024.

But a temperature of minus 16C would be the lowest recorded in January in the UK for 15 years, since minus 22.3C was logged in Altnaharra in the Highlands on January 8 2010, according to Met Office data.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

“This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable. These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.”

The country has been hit by widespread flooding in recent days and a danger to life flood warning was issued for Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire as firefighters had to rescue dozens of people stranded in rising water.

Scores of flood warnings and alerts remain in place for England, but hundreds have been removed and the weather is set to be drier over the next few days.