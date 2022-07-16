Too much exposure to the sun can have serious effects on your skin and eyes

Temperatures in the UK are soaring, but if you’re trying to stay out of the heat you may be wondering when the hottest part of the day usually takes place.

Here’s what you need to know.

Temperatures in the UK are soaring (Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

When is the hottest part of the day?

According to the Met Office, the hottest part of the day takes place from late-morning into mid-afternoon.

“If you do go out for exercise or into your garden, try to avoid the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm) and seek shade where possible. Avoid being in the sun for long stretches,” the Met Office said.

How can I keep cool in the heat?

There are a number of ways to try and stay cool in the heat, including:

Closing blinds or curtains to try and keep your house cool

At night, keep your sleeping area well ventilated

Take cool showers or baths and/or sprinkle yourself several times a day with cold water

Avoid too much exercise when very hot

Drink plenty of fluids, but not alcohol as this dehydrates the body.

Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness, and take plenty of water with you and have regular rest breaks

Wear lightweight, light-coloured clothing, high factor sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat

Reapply an appropriate factor sun cream at regular intervals during the day

How can I keep my skin safe from high UV levels?

A small amount of UV radiation is needed in the production of vitamin D, but too much exposure to the sun can have serious effects on your skin and eyes.

Sunburn occurs when your skin is overexposed to UV radiation, usually from the sun’s rays but also from sunbeds.

UV radiation can also have both short and long term effects on the condition of our eyes.

UV radiation from the sun or sunbeds can damage the eye’s surface tissues as well as the cornea and lens, and UV can also burn the surface of the eye much like sunburn on skin.

To protect your eyes from UV exposure wear good quality UV protective sunglasses.

Long term exposure to UV radiation can be more serious and is a significant risk factor for cataract development.

You should keep covered and wear a hat and sunglasses, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself.