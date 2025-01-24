Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn, which has brought devastating winds to northwestern parts of the UK, is expected to ease later on Friday night, according to the Met Office.

However, weather experts warn that strong winds will linger in Scotland on Saturday, and another area of low pressure is set to bring fresh challenges starting on Sunday.

The storm, which swept across the Republic of Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning, recorded a historic gust of 114mph at Mace Head, setting a new record for Ireland, according to Met Éireann. The UK has since borne the brunt of the storm, with gusts exceeding 90mph recorded across Northern Ireland and northern Wales.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Éowyn is now bringing very strong winds to parts of the UK. There is potential for gusts of 100mph in exposed locations within the Red warning area. Anyone in these Red and Amber warning areas should listen to advice from local responders and keep up to date with weather warnings for their area.”

Red, amber, and yellow weather warnings remain in effect across the UK for much of Friday, with the strongest winds expected in Northern Ireland and western and central Scotland. Amber and yellow warnings will persist into the early hours of Saturday for northern Scotland, with gusty conditions lingering as Storm Éowyn clears to the northeast.

Lisa Ferguson

While the storm weakens, snow and ice warnings have been issued from late Friday into Saturday morning, with higher ground in northern and central Scotland likely to see snow accumulations. For lower areas, a shift to sleet and rain is expected. Saturday will bring showers and wintry conditions in the north, though it will be a notably drier and breezy day for many.

However, attention is already turning to the next weather system set to arrive on Sunday. This new low-pressure system is predicted to bring further strong winds and heavy rain, particularly in western parts of the UK, with wet conditions likely across Wales, central, and southern England.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “While the worst of the winds from Storm Éowyn will ease later on Friday, Scotland will continue to see gusty winds through Saturday as the low pressure clears to the northeast. After a brief calmer spell, another area of low pressure will bring further strong winds and heavy rain through Sunday.

“The strongest winds will be focused in western parts, while the wettest conditions will likely be across Wales, central, and southern England. This low pressure will not be as powerful as Storm Éowyn but it could hamper the recovery efforts of responders in some of the impacted areas from Friday’s storm. Warnings could be updated through the weekend and into next week, so keep up to date with the forecast.”