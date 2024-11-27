Snow has hit areas across the UK in the past week, with many now wondering whether snow could fall on Christmas Day.

Question swirl every year around the possibility of a White Christmas, and this has been sparked this year after snow fell on many parts of the UK as Storm Bert swept the country in late November. There were multiple weather warnings for snow and ice at the time.

Here’s what the latest Met Office advice and odds say about the UK having a White Christmas in 2024.

What has the Met Office said about snow on Christmas Day?

The Met Office’s latest long range weather forecast for Wednesday, December 11 and Wednesday, December 25 reads: “The start of this period looks like being largely settled, with high pressure close to if not over the UK. However, towards mid-December, there are signs that it will become less settled with west or northwesterly types preferred, These will bring some wetter and windier spells with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.

“These conditions may prevail into late December, although drier, more settled spells may also affect the UK at times, these probably more likely towards the south. Temperatures generally close to average through the period.”

In a new update, the weather service added there will be a clearer picture on whether there will be a White Christmas in 2024 up to five days before Christmas Day.

What is a ‘White Christmas’?

Depending on where you are in the world, there may be different definitions for what constitutes a ‘White Christmas’. In the UK, the Met Office defines it as at least one snowflake being observed falling anywhere in the UK between 12am and 11.59pm on December 25.

This means that snow does not necessarily need to build up or lie on the ground for it to be classed as a white Christmas - a snowflake only has to be observed falling from the sky.

The Met Office said: “Traditionally we used to use a single location in the country to define a white Christmas, which was the Met Office building in London. However, with the increase in betting on where will see a white Christmas, the number of locations have increased and can now include sites such as Buckingham Palace, Belfast (Aldergrove Airport), Aberdeen (Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen FC), Edinburgh (Castle), Coronation Street in Manchester and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.”

What are the latest odds on a White Christmas in 2024?

According to Oddschecker.com, airports throughout the UK may have a chance of seeing flurries on Christmas Day. Edinburgh looks most likely at a 33% chance of seeing snow, while Newcastle has a 28.6% chance, and Belfast having a 25% chance.

Liverpool, Cardiff and Manchester all have an 11% chance.

When was the last time the UK had a White Christmas?

According to the Met Office as per the weather service’s definition, the last White Christmas in the UK was 2023 when 11% of weather stations recording snow falling. However, non reported snow laying on the ground.

The last widespread White Christmas was in 2010, when there was snow on the ground at 83% of stations, with 11% of stations reporting snow or sleet falling from the sky on the day.