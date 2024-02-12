Wesley Road: Blaze tears through building near Leeds church as clouds of smoke cover area
The fire has taken over the building, on Wesley Street, with five crews rushing to the scene. The incident is ongoing, as dramatic photos from the scene show plumes of smoke surrounding the area near to St Bartholomew's Church. A number of roads have been closed by police.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 1pm today.
A spokesperson said: "We sent crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck, and Cleckheaton, as well as one aerial ladder platform from Huddersfield. FWG as aerial support was also requested to the scene.
"Firefighters are currently using four large jets to extinguish the fire.
"We are currently still in attendance at the ongoing incident in Armley."
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Wesley Street has been closed up to the junction of Tong Road, as well as Town Street and Church Road.
