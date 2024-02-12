Plumes of smoke are engulfing Wesley Road, Armley, as firefighters respond to a building fire. Photo: Melanie Robbins.

The fire has taken over the building, on Wesley Street, with five crews rushing to the scene. The incident is ongoing, as dramatic photos from the scene show plumes of smoke surrounding the area near to St Bartholomew's Church. A number of roads have been closed by police.

A huge fire has been reported near to St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with clouds of smoke engulfing the area.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 1pm today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: "We sent crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck, and Cleckheaton, as well as one aerial ladder platform from Huddersfield. FWG as aerial support was also requested to the scene.

"Firefighters are currently using four large jets to extinguish the fire.

"We are currently still in attendance at the ongoing incident in Armley."