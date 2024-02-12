Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Wesley Road: Blaze tears through building near Leeds church as clouds of smoke cover area

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a building in Armley, Leeds, as clouds of smoke engulf nearby roads.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
2 minutes ago
Plumes of smoke are engulfing Wesley Road, Armley, as firefighters respond to a building fire. Photo: Melanie Robbins.Plumes of smoke are engulfing Wesley Road, Armley, as firefighters respond to a building fire. Photo: Melanie Robbins.
Plumes of smoke are engulfing Wesley Road, Armley, as firefighters respond to a building fire. Photo: Melanie Robbins.

The fire has taken over the building, on Wesley Street, with five crews rushing to the scene. The incident is ongoing, as dramatic photos from the scene show plumes of smoke surrounding the area near to St Bartholomew's Church. A number of roads have been closed by police.

A huge fire has been reported near to St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with clouds of smoke engulfing the area.A huge fire has been reported near to St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with clouds of smoke engulfing the area.
A huge fire has been reported near to St Bartholomew's Church in Armley with clouds of smoke engulfing the area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 1pm today.

A spokesperson said: "We sent crews from Morley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Killingbeck, and Cleckheaton, as well as one aerial ladder platform from Huddersfield. FWG as aerial support was also requested to the scene.

"Firefighters are currently using four large jets to extinguish the fire.

"We are currently still in attendance at the ongoing incident in Armley."

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Wesley Street has been closed up to the junction of Tong Road, as well as Town Street and Church Road.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.