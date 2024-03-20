Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular steam train that appeared in the Harry Potter films has been suspended 'until further notice' over safety regulation. West Coast Railways (WCR), which has been fighting requirements for putting central locking mechanisms on carriage doors for its Jacobite service, said the suspension is in place as it seeks an exemption from rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

The Jacobite service, known for its spectacular route across the Glenfinnan Viaduct at Fort William, rose to prominence after appearing in the 2002 film "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets". The service, which runs between Mallaig and Fort William from March to October, is especially popular among followers of JK Rowling's wizarding world due to to its association with the fictional Hogwarts Express.

According to the BBC, WCR was given its most recent temporary exemption in November last year. The company said it was awaiting a decision on a new application and had suspended the Jacobite service until further notice and passengers booked on the train would be offered a full refund.