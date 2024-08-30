Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alert has gone out to find two teenage sisters who have gone missing.

Mya Lee, 13, and Peyton Lee, 14, from Halifax have gone missing according to West Yorkshire Police.

Mya was last seen wearing black leggings with a white Nike tick on the left leg, a black jacket and black Crocs shoes.

Peyton had on a black Puma hoodie, orange shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information has been asked to ring 101, log number 1843 of August 29.