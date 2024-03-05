Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman died after her car hit a wall in South Gloucestershire in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said they were called at around 3am to Westerleigh Road, in Westerleigh, following a collision between a car and wall and a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said: "Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. We will be offering them support from a specially-trained family liaison officer."

The force said the road is closed in both directions at the junctions with Nibley Lane, Besom Lane, Shorthill Road and the railway bridge and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.