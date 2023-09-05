Wetherspoons to slash the price of food & drink for one day only - here’s when you can get a discount
Wetherspoons is giving customers money off their bill across all of its 827 pubs - but for one day only
Wetherspoons is cutting the price of food and drinks for one day next week. The pub chain is giving customers 7.5% off their bill across all of its 827 pubs.
But the discount will only available on Thursday, September 14 which is tax equality day. The reduced prices will highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction within the hospitality industry.
For example, a pub-goer spending £10 at on a meal at Wetherspoons pub will pay £9.25. Or if you’re planning on getting a drink costing £3 you’ll only pay £2.75 that day.
Tim Martin, Wetherspoon’s founder and chairman, said: "The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets.
"Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20%.
"This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.
"Customers coming to Wetherspoon’s pubs on Thursday September 14 will find the price of their food and drinks to be lower than normal."
The discount will be available across England, meanwhile in Scotland, prices will be reduced on meals and non-alcoholic drinks only due to licensing restrictions.