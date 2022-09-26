The Grand Tour presenter wrote about the health service in his Sunday Times column

Jeremy Clarkson recently spoke out about the future of the NHS, with his comments proving controversial.

But what did he say?

Here’s what you need to know.

What did Jeremy Clarkson say about the NHS?

Jeremy Clarkson recently said the Government should abolish the NHS.

The Grand Tour presenter, 62, wrote in his Sunday Times column: “Many people are now saying that we should rid the country of the monarchy because this ancient institution is no longer relevant.

“I respect that point of view, and I hope they respect mine when I suggest the department that has to go is the NHS.”

Clarkson also reflected on the current cost of living crisis, which has left many households struggling.

In his latest column he said our current economic system is “un-understandable and completely un-unreliable”.

‘Even if the government taxed the country’s top 20 billionaires 100 per cent of every single thing they own, it’d still only get £266 billion,’ he wrote.