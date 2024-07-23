What would the Monopoly board look like with modern house prices?
The research by gaming experts at 1337.Games analysed the average home value in each area on the classic Monopoly board using property data from Bricks&Logic, ranking each Monopoly street’s value from highest to lowest to see what the board's order would look like nowadays.
It was found that Mayfair remains the most expensive area, with an average value of £6,928,740, which is by far the highest compared to other board locations. Trafalgar Square comes in second place, moving up seven places, at a value of £3,855,331, a world away from its Monopoly price of £240. Leicester Square also features in the top three, moving up five places with an average value of £2,511,980. Park Lane, once the second most expensive area on the classic board, has moved down six places, with a current average home value of £1,924,142.
Old Kent Road, Euston Road, and Whitechapel Road are now the cheapest areas on the board. Old Kent Road sits at the bottom, like in the original 1935 order, with an average property value of £342,080. After falling two places from its original standing, Euston Road comes next, with an average value of £430,602. Whitechapel Road comes next and has moved up one place, overtaking Euston Road, making it a dark blue tile, with an average value of £441,651.
The Monopoly board with modern 2024 house values
Mayfair
Average home value (2024) £6,928,740
Original value £400
Trafalgar Square
Average home value (2024) £3,855,331
Original value £240
Park Lane, Leicester Square
Average home value (2024) £2,511,980
Original value £180
Bond Street
Average home value (2024) £2,320,084
Original value £320
Oxford Street
Average home value (2024) £2,320,084
Original value £300
Regent Street
Average home value (2024) £2,301,420
Original value £300
Piccadilly
Average home value (2024) £2,091,575
Original value £260
Commenting on the findings, Emre Aksu, a spokesperson from 1337.Games said: “It’s very interesting to see how the original Monopoly board's most expensive and cheapest streets would remain the same based on modern values, as it shows these areas may have developed at a consistent rate. Additionally, how much some areas have shuffled around, like in the case of Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square, is also notable as it shows some areas have grown to now be more upmarket than others. With the volatility of the housing market, especially in London, which can be highlighted with the variety in value of areas that feature in the classic board game it’d be worth seeing how much the order continues to change.”
