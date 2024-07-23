What would the Monopoly board look like with modern house prices?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the original 1935 order of the Monopoly board was loosely based on property values at the time, new research has revealed what the board could look like with modern 2024 property values.

The research by gaming experts at 1337.Games analysed the average home value in each area on the classic Monopoly board using property data from Bricks&Logic, ranking each Monopoly street’s value from highest to lowest to see what the board's order would look like nowadays.

It was found that Mayfair remains the most expensive area, with an average value of £6,928,740, which is by far the highest compared to other board locations. Trafalgar Square comes in second place, moving up seven places, at a value of £3,855,331, a world away from its Monopoly price of £240. Leicester Square also features in the top three, moving up five places with an average value of £2,511,980. Park Lane, once the second most expensive area on the classic board, has moved down six places, with a current average home value of £1,924,142.

Old Kent Road, Euston Road, and Whitechapel Road are now the cheapest areas on the board. Old Kent Road sits at the bottom, like in the original 1935 order, with an average property value of £342,080. After falling two places from its original standing, Euston Road comes next, with an average value of £430,602. Whitechapel Road comes next and has moved up one place, overtaking Euston Road, making it a dark blue tile, with an average value of £441,651.

The Monopoly board with modern 2024 house values

Mayfair

Average home value (2024) £6,928,740

Original value £400

Trafalgar Square

Average home value (2024) £3,855,331

Original value £240

Park Lane, Leicester Square

Average home value (2024) £2,511,980

Original value £180

Bond Street

Average home value (2024) £2,320,084

Original value £320

Oxford Street

Average home value (2024) £2,320,084

Original value £300

Regent Street

Average home value (2024) £2,301,420

Original value £300

Piccadilly

Average home value (2024) £2,091,575

Original value £260