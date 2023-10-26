People in Nottingham are seriously ready to call time on changing the clocks

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday at 2am

With the clocks due to go back this weekend (Sunday 29th October), people in Nottingham have said they are ready to call time on the tradition.

Turning the clocks back in the autumn means there is more sunlight in the morning and vice versa in the spring. The theory is that we reduce our energy consumption and make the most of natural daylight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, not everyone is a fan of the time-honoured tradition (see what we did there?) Earlier this week we asked our readers if they think we should stop swapping the clocks - and overwhelmingly the answer was yes.

Anji Sahoo, who used to work in a hospital said the change in time wreaked havoc on the wards, writing: "When I used to do 13-hour shifts, it was a killer! Working in intensive care, sorting out the times of feeds and medicines, got us every time! Personally, I think it’s easier to just leave the clock, as is."

Retried nurse Ruth Opoku agreed adding: "I am a retired nurse and yes I remember it well. It's not easy, my thoughts are with you, as it was stressful for the staff."

Julie Walker described it as "archaic" and said, "the reason for continually doing so [altering the clocks] has long gone."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karen Newton thinks the evenings are now "far too dark when the clocks go back" and added it isn't helped by LED street lights.

Some people gave less impassioned reasons for wanting to see the end of Daylight Savings Time. For example, Gillian Østergaard simply said "let's try it (sic) and see what happens".

Churchill once described Daylight Saving Time as "an extra yawn one morning in the springtime, an extra snooze one night in the autumn… We borrow an hour one night in April; we pay it back with golden interest five months later."

But in reality, few people can actually take advantage of that extra hour in bed, and for many the changing times disrupts their sleep schedule for several days.