Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies will meet to discuss major global issues this month, and the invasion of Ukraine will be on the agenda

The 2022 G7 will take place this month as world leaders from the seven member states and the EU meet to discuss and address urgent global issues.

It is the 48th summit of its kind, and this year attention will be turned to the War in Ukraine and the economic fallout it has triggered.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know about this year’s G7 summit, including where it will be held and what issues will be on the agenda.

Boris Johnson, Olaf Scholz , his wife Britta Ernst, and Carrie Johnson at the G7 summit in Germany

What is the G7?

The Group of Seven, or G7, is an intergovernmental group consisting of seven of the world’s largest economies and liberal democracies - together they make up almost half of global GDP.

Members of the G7 are: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The European Union is a non-enumerated member of the G7, meaning that the group is represented in the summit but not recognised in its name.

Russia became a member of the G7 (then named the G8) in 1997 but was expelled following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The G7 summit is an annual meeting between the G7 to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the world.

When is the G7 summit?

This year’s G7 Summit will be held from Sunday 26 June to Tuesday 28 June.

Which country is hosting the G7 summit?

Germany will host the G7 summit this year - it will be held at the plush Schloss Elmau hotel in the Bavarian Alps.

Last year, the summit was held in the UK and hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

The Schloss Elmau hotel in the Alps where G7 leaders are convening

German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz is the Chair of the summit this year. He took over as chancellor from Angela Merkel in December last year, so this will be his first G7.

The goal set for the G7 presidency this year is “progress towards an equitable world”.

What issues will be on the agenda at the 2022 G7 summit?

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February and has so far cost thousands of lives, will be a major issue on this year’s agenda.

Scholtz has said that the war in Ukraine must not cause the G7 leaders to neglect other pressing international matters.

Other issues include the global economic crises which have been in part caused by the invasion, as well as fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vaccine equity will also be a key point of discussion as there is a huge disparity in vaccination rates and access between high and low income countries.

The ongoing climate emergency will also be an important topic for discussion as the consequences of even a 1.5 degree rise in the climate will be severe.

What will be said about Russia and Ukraine?

The war in Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions for the majority of the summit.

G7 leaders will want to show a united front with Ukraine against Russian aggression, but must also find a way through the economic impact that the war and sanctions are having across the world.

Discussion about the war is expected to concern how the G7 will combat problems of food distribution and scarcity that has been caused by the war.