New research has revealed England’s most relaxed areas, with Dartford coming out on top.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dartford is England’s most relaxed area, based on data from the ONS Health Index.Surrey Heath comes in second, with Hambleton in third.Norwich is England’s most stressed area.

The study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit analysed the latest survey data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Health Index to judge 307 England’s local authorities on three factors. These factors were based on survey respondents’ answers to questions about feelings of anxiety, general happiness, and life satisfaction.

It found that Dartford, located in Kent, is England’s most relaxed area. With the surveys used being scored out of 10, respondents scored an average of 1.7 for feelings of anxiety, 7.93 on average for general happiness, and 8.05 for life satisfaction. These scores combined mean the area comes out on top of the list.

Surrey Heath comes in second on the list. From the survey, respondents scored an average of 1.91 for feelings of anxiety, 7.82 for general happiness, and 8.01 on average for life satisfaction.

Hambleton, another Lancashire area, comes in third place. Respondents scored an average of 2.17 for feelings of anxiety, 8.05 for general happiness, and 8.09 for life satisfaction.

The North Yorkshire area of Richmondshire comes in fourth place on the list. Respondents scored an average of 2.22 for feelings of anxiety, 7.99 for general happiness, and 8.16 for life satisfaction.

Rounding out the top five is the Devon area of Torridge. It scored 2.4 out of 10 on average for anxiety from respondents, 8.16 for general happiness, and 8.25 for life satisfaction.

Norwich came out as England’s most stressed area. This is because respondents scored an average of 4.04 for feelings of anxiety, just 6.88 for general happiness, and 7.5 on average for life satisfaction.

RankAreaThe average score of survey respondents (out of 10), when asked how anxious they felt on the previous dayThe average score of survey respondents (out of 10), when asked how happy they felt on the previous dayThe average score of survey respondents (out of 10), when asked how satisfied they are with their lifeRelaxation score (/10)1Dartford1.77.938.059.792Surrey Heath1.917.828.019.363Hambleton2.178.058.099.134Richmondshire2.227.998.169.085Torridge2.48.168.258.996Pendle2.288.17.988.987High Peak2.367.918.348.978Lichfield2.348.18.068.959Rochford2.347.977.968.8610Fylde2.497.897.888.65

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Mirafit said, “When it comes to measuring the happiness or general mental health of a certain area or group of people, surveys are usually the best way forward. This case shows us an interesting contrast between certain areas in the country based on how residents feel. As new editions of this data and similar studies get released, it will be worth noting whether the same areas sit at the top and bottom.”