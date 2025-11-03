The Whitby Goths Festival....on the swing bridge

There is nowhere quite like Whitby when spirits are at their most rampant and Halloween collides with the WGW festival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire seaside town attracts quirky characters all year round thanks to being the home of Dracula and the graveyard that hangs precariously over the dramatic cliffs.

But Whitby Goths Weekend is unlike anything else you will experience and the outfits are simply out of this world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you love Halloween and all things spooky then you should not miss a flying visit to Whitby. Ghouls, ghosts and witches hide behind every corner and, if you don’t get in the fancy dress spirit, you’ll be the one who looks out of place.

Here are our favourite seven outfits and images from this weekend’s hauntingly good event ..

1, Golden treasures or just terrifying?

The gold creatures on West Cliff were quite a sight to behold.

2, Feathers and frightening faces

The Whitby Goths Festival....on West Cliff

3, A cup of tea with ghostly figures

Stepping back in time to old-fashioned fashion but always in ... black | Deborah McCarthy

4, Almost invisible man

You don’t even need a whole head to delight the crowds at Whitby Goths Festival.

5, Blood suckers

Vampires walk the street, which will come as no surprise to regular Whitby visitors.

6, Absolutely amazing Abbey

The Whitby Goths Festival enjoys a most spectacular backdrop in the shape of the Abbey ruins.

7, A festival for all

The Whitby Goths Festival....enjoying a walk because even the dogs like to get involved.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.