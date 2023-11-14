Whitehall Road: Large area of Leeds city centre cordoned off due to reported issue with crane
Buildings have been evacuated at Wellington Place and a large stretch of Whitehall Road has been cordoned off by police and fire crews. Those who have been evacuated have been told to keep back and it’s understood that there is an issue involving a crane at one of the nearby building sites.
In a statement, the force said: “Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.
“These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes. This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”
Now that the road has reopened and police have said the incident has concluded without incident we will now be winding up this live blog.
Cordon removed and incident concluded
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said:
Following a multi-agency response to the industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds, the crane has now been made safe without incident and the cordon has been removed.
Localised road closures remained in place for a short period while displaced residents returned to their homes but have now been fully lifted.
We thank the public for their patience while this incident was brought to a safe conclusion.
'Incident scaled back'
Incident ongoing
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that this incident remains ongoing
Police contacted for update
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a further update on this incident.
At 4.45pm a spokesperson said that a cordon "will remain in place for a number of hours".
'Structure made safe'
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the below statement at 5.30pm:
The structure has been made safe and all of our crews have now left the scene.
Whitehall Road remains closed
Whitehall Road remains closed, with a police cordon still in place at the end nearest the train station.
Wellington Place empty
Our reporter on the scene, James Connolly, said: "Wellington Place is now mostly empty following the evacuation, as cranes loom ominously."
Disruption to Leeds trains
Trains were halted in and out of Leeds station as emergency services deal with the incident.
Lines have now reopened, but delays are expected until the end of the day.
Routes affected
CrossCountry between Penzancen and Edinburgh / Aberdeen, and between Plymouth / Taunton / Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, and between Plymouth and Leeds, and between Reading and Newcastle
LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Harrogate
Northern between Sheffield / Doncaster / Wigan Wallgate / Knottingley and Leeds and between Halifax and Hull, Leeds and Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Ilkley / Knaresborough / York / Carlisle and between York and Blackpool North
TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly / Leeds and Hull, and between Liverpool Limes Street / Manchester Piccadilly and Newcastle, and between Manchester Airport / Manchester Victoria and Saltburn, and between Manchester Picaddilly / Manchester Victoria / Huddersfield / Scarborough and Leeds
Picture of the crane
The cordon is in place due to an "industrial incident" involving a crane, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the crane that has become unsafe is the crane to the right of this picture.