The scene at Whitehouse Road this afternoon following this morning's crash. Photo by Neil Johnstone. Picture: NationalWorld

An 11-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a bin lorry while riding his bike in an Edinburgh road this morning (March 1). Emergency services descended on Whitehouse Road, near the junction with Braehead Road, at around 8.20am.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and Police Scotland said his family have been informed. The driver of the bin lorry was uninjured. Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the boy’s family and friends at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch. I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0578 of March 1, 2024."

Police Scotland asked drivers to ‘use alternative routes’ while bus diversions are also in place on affected services. AA Traffic News is reporting that Whitehouse Road remains closed and there is queueing traffic due to crash investigation work on the road both ways from The Royal Burgess Golf Club to Barnton Avenue West. The road has been closed since around 8.30am.

This afternoon, Edinburgh Travel News said that while the delays on nearby Queensferry Road are easing, there are still severe delays towards Davidsons Mains on Gamekeeper's Road, Cramond Road North and South and Lauriston Farm Road.