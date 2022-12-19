“I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for, and survive for,” the journalist wrote on Twitter

Charlie Bird recently published a heartbreaking message on his social media regarding his health. But who is the Irish journalist and what did he say? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Charlie Bird?

Charlie Bird is a former RTE News Correspondent who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). He is a well-known advocate for people with terminal illnesses.

What did he say about this health?

In an update posted on Twitter on Sunday (18 December), Charlie said his MND is now affecting his limbs and his mobility, and that he doesn’t know how long he “will survive for”.

His post - alongside a picture of himself and his dog - read: “Hi, myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest, over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for, and survive for.

“But while I can, I want to extend the hand of friendship,” added.

The journalist has been candid about his illness and recently lost his voice due to the progression of the disease. Earlier this year, he climbed to the summit of Croagh Patrick and raised €3.2m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Charlie has previously spoken out about the physical and mental effect his MNS diagnosis had on him with the aim of helping others going through anything similar.

He recently said: “I have had a brilliant life. The truth is, I have finally come to terms with my illness. In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation. I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me.”

