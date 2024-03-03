Today Laura Kuenssberg is joined by chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt MP, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson MP and Mariano Janin (Photo: BBC/October Films/Stuart Powell)

Mariano Janin, 59, who moved to Britain from Argentina in 2001, lost wife Marisa and 14-year-old daughter Mia within the space of three months. Teenager Mia was found dead at the family's home in Harrow, north London, in March 2021. A coroner ruled she took her own life after being bullied by classmates both online and at the Jewish Free School (JFS), where she was a Year 10 student. The verdict said the teen was "still a child" and died having "experienced bullying behaviour from some male students".

Then, three months later, 59-year-old Marisa was diagnosed with untreatable acute myeloid leukaemia. Tragically, within weeks, she died after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Mr Janin says he will never forget the "haunting scream" from his wife when she discovered Mia's body and that the loss added to her own illness. Mia and Marisa have been buried side-by-side in a Jewish cemetery in Israel - with Mr Janin taking them both to Tel Aviv.