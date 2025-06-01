One person became a millionaire overnight after winning the Lottery | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Check your ticket - it could be you! One lucky player scooped the £3.9 million Lotto jackpot in Saturday’s draw.

The ticket-holder matched all six main numbers to win the top prize of £3,966,543.

Three players won £1 million each after matching five out of six numbers, plus the bonus ball.

The National Lottery Lotto winning numbers were 08, 11, 12, 16, 20 and 33. The bonus number was 52.

Set of balls nine and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “What exciting news for our lucky Lotto players, as one ticket-holder has won tonight’s £3.9 million jackpot.

“This follows an incredible week of millionaire-making with 11 new big winners made by Lotto last week.”

A single ticket-holder won last Saturday’s £3.8 million jackpot and two players split the £2 million top prize in the draw on May 21.

And eight more people became millionaires by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball across those two draws.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner,” Mr Carter said.

No-one bagged the Lotto HotPicks jackpot of £350,000, but 30 players matched four out of five numbers to win £13,000.

HotPicks uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Saturday’s winning Thunderball numbers were 03, 05, 13, 18 and 26. The Thunderball was 02.

No-one matched all five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but seven ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £5,000.

Wednesday’s estimated Lotto jackpot is £2 million.