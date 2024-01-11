Road closures are in place after a bus caught fire in the centre of Wimbledon on Thursday morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus caught fire in Wimbledon Hill on Tuesday (January 11), with videos showing firefighters tackling the blaze. The fire began at around 7.20am on Thursday (January 11) and the Met Police has advised people to avoid the area. Police at the scene said the area around the double-decker bus had been cleared as a precaution against the unlikely event of the fire reigniting.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 7.23am on Thursday January 11 to reports of a bus on fire at Wimbledon Hill/Alwyne Road, SW19. Officers, London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended. At the scene a bus had caught fire. Road closures and cordons are in place. We expect them to remain for some time. There were no reported injuries. We thank the local community for their patience and cooperation as emergency services work at the scene."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An LFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters have been called to a fire involving a bus on Wimbledon Hill Road in Wimbledon. Part of a double-decker electric bus is alight. A 25-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution and road closures are in place. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

"The Brigade was called at 7.21am. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Wimbledon, New Malden and Wandsworth fire stations are at the scene."

The electric London bus which burst into flames in Wimbledon. (Photo by Ruben Bennett)