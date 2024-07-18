Win money off your shopping this summer with discounts across all SPAR own-label items

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products this summer with Make Me A Champion.

Community retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs from today.

SPAR’s Make Me a Champion competition offers shoppers the chance to win money off everything from Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza, Breaded Chicken Nuggets, and Hand Cooked Sea Salt Crisps - the perfect super summer line-up as we enjoy an exciting few months of sport with the 2024 Olympics just around the corner.

Shoppers simply need to scan the QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to get money off their shopping by playing the Make Me A Champion game.

SPAR launches Make Me A Champion

Some of the top SPAR products you can save on this summer include:

● SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

● SPAR Margherita Pizza

● SPAR Beef Lasagne

● SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets

● SPAR French Fries

● SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt

● SPAR Chocolate Muffins

● SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream

Running from 18th July until 28th August it is the perfect time to grab some of your favourite food and enjoy the sunshine while cheering on your sporting heroes.

Make Me A Champion is available in participating stores only and excludes Northern Ireland. To see a full list of participating stores and for full terms and conditions visit www.spar-champions.co.uk