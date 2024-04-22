A window cleaner has been jailed for more than two years after he stole designer goods from a Northampton home. Northamptonshire Police said that between 10am and 11.30am on February 23, 38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, arrived at a property in Scully Close to clean the windows. After completing the work, he made his way over to another property on the street. Using his job as a front, Long climbed through one of the windows and stole items including a pair of white Balenciaga shoes, a watch, wallet, and a jar full of coins, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were called a short time later, when Long was arrested in his van which was parked in Gardner’s View. The stolen property was found upon a search of his vehicle. Long was subsequently charged with one count of burglary. He pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on April 8 and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

