Winter Fuel Payment Fears Spark Search Surge

Fears about changes to Winter Fuel Payments has sparked a surge in people looking for help across England.

The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25, 1957, to help them cover heating costs.

But, from this winter, only those on pension credit or means-tested benefits will get the payment – leading to fears that millions of pensioners will struggle to pay their bills.

These fears have been proven by a staggering 436.56% rise in searches for terms like Winter Fuel Payment and 1384 related terms, like cold weather payments, and winter fuel pay.

Hands on a radiator

In fact, before the announcement, the research by Mobile Annexe LTD. reveals the terms were only searched an average of around a quarter-of-a-million times a month, but now it’s skyrocketed to almost 1.5 million!

Across the UK, other areas have also seen a sharp rise, but none more so than London, which saw a 317.61% increase.

Before the announcement, the terms were only searched 42,840 times a month. This shot up to 178,850 after the announcement was made.

Gary Clayden-Smith, from Mobile Annexe LTD. who conducted the research, said the rise is “incredibly worrying.”

“Not only are people facing a cost-of-living crisis, with prices continuing to rise across all avenues of life, but older people, arguably the most vulnerable people in our society, are seeing a hit to their support.

“Millions of people across the country will now have to make the difficult decision between heating their home or saving their money to spend on other necessities.

“I strongly urge friends and family to check in on their older relatives and neighbours, offer to help them find ways to save money, go through budgeting with them, and try and heat-proof their home’s – just please don’t leave anybody to struggle with this alone.”