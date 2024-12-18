A woman and child have gone missing.

South Wales Police say that Chloe Rice, 20, and Zara have not been seen since Thursday. They have asked people to look out for them.

Police have not disclosed what the relationship is between the two.

South Wales Police say that Chloe Rice, 20, and Zara have not been seen since Thursday | Picture issued by South Wales Police

A police statement says: “Chloe Rice, 20 and Zara from Swansea have been reported missing. Chloe and Zara were last seen leaving their address in Townhill on Thursday December 12. If you have seen Chloe or Zara, please contact us quoting reference, 2400416230 or 2400416231.”