Chloe Rice, 20, and young child Zara are reported missing in Swansea
A woman and child have gone missing.
South Wales Police say that Chloe Rice, 20, and Zara have not been seen since Thursday. They have asked people to look out for them.
Police have not disclosed what the relationship is between the two.
A police statement says: “Chloe Rice, 20 and Zara from Swansea have been reported missing. Chloe and Zara were last seen leaving their address in Townhill on Thursday December 12. If you have seen Chloe or Zara, please contact us quoting reference, 2400416230 or 2400416231.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.