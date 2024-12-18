Chloe Rice, 20, and young child Zara are reported missing in Swansea

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

18th Dec 2024, 8:23am
A woman and child have gone missing.

South Wales Police say that Chloe Rice, 20, and Zara have not been seen since Thursday. They have asked people to look out for them.

Police have not disclosed what the relationship is between the two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South Wales Police say that Chloe Rice, 20, and Zara have not been seen since Thursdayplaceholder image
South Wales Police say that Chloe Rice, 20, and Zara have not been seen since Thursday | Picture issued by South Wales Police

A police statement says: “Chloe Rice, 20 and Zara from Swansea have been reported missing. Chloe and Zara were last seen leaving their address in Townhill on Thursday December 12. If you have seen Chloe or Zara, please contact us quoting reference, 2400416230 or 2400416231.”

Related topics:SwanseaSouth Wales Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice