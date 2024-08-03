A young woman has died after being found with a head injury in the early hours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Silverthorne Road in Battersea, London, at about 2.30am on Thursday to reports of an injured woman.

A 23-year-old was found with a head injury and later died in hospital, the Met said. Police and paramedics were called, and detectives are now probing the circumstances around her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Ambulance Service took her to a south London hospital where she died.

A force statement said: "Police have confirmed that a woman found injured in the road in south London has died. Her next of kin have been informed. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 710/01AUG."