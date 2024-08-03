Woman, 23, dies in hospital after being found in street in Battersea at 2.30am
Police were called to Silverthorne Road in Battersea, London, at about 2.30am on Thursday to reports of an injured woman.
A 23-year-old was found with a head injury and later died in hospital, the Met said. Police and paramedics were called, and detectives are now probing the circumstances around her death.
The London Ambulance Service took her to a south London hospital where she died.
A force statement said: "Police have confirmed that a woman found injured in the road in south London has died. Her next of kin have been informed. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 710/01AUG."