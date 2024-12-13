An elderly woman apparently carrying Christmas presents was killed after being hit by a car

The accident happened in Brewster Street, Bootle, Liverpool, at 7.45pm last night. A blue Ford Focus hit a 72-year-old, who was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Chief Inspector Andy Foster of Merseyside Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. We are also appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam footage to get in touch. The woman’s family has been informed and are being supported by officers.”

Police said the driver stopped after the accident.

It is thought the woman had been out buying Christmas presents. Pictures taken at the scene show at least 12 police vehicles there. and a couple who witnessed the crash told the Liverpool Echo that “bags and Christmas presents” were across the road. Another person said there was “blood everywhere”.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected]. Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 820 of 12 December.