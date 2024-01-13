Woman dies after falling from flat in West Sussex
A woman has died after falling from a flat in West Sussex
Sussex Police has confirmed the news after reports of a huge police presence in the town this morning (Saturday, January 13).
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a woman who has fallen from a flat in West Sussex at around 10.30am.
"Sadly, a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics. Her next of kin has been informed.”
Police said the road is temporarily closed and the public are ‘asked to avoid the area where possible’. An increased police presence is expected.