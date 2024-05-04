Woman dies after falling from viaduct near station

An air ambulance was called to the scene of the tragedy.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Kidderminster Railway Station to reports a woman had fallen off of a viaduct.

Police, an ambulance, two paramedic officers, and the Midlands Air Ambulance were called just before 4pm on Thursday to the incident on Mill Lane, Hoobrook, Kidderminster, but despite their efforts, the woman could not be saved. The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called to an incident near Kidderminster Railway Station at 3.52pm and sent an ambulance, two a paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found a woman and sadly it quickly became clear she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 3.30pm yesterday a woman, aged in her 40s, fell from a bridge on to Mill Lane in Kidderminster. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and there is not believed to be any third-party involvement. Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time."