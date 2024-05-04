Woman dies after falling from viaduct near station
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Kidderminster Railway Station to reports a woman had fallen off of a viaduct.
Police, an ambulance, two paramedic officers, and the Midlands Air Ambulance were called just before 4pm on Thursday to the incident on Mill Lane, Hoobrook, Kidderminster, but despite their efforts, the woman could not be saved. The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called to an incident near Kidderminster Railway Station at 3.52pm and sent an ambulance, two a paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found a woman and sadly it quickly became clear she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 3.30pm yesterday a woman, aged in her 40s, fell from a bridge on to Mill Lane in Kidderminster. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and there is not believed to be any third-party involvement. Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time."
*Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, e-mail them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.